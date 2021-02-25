District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Thomas David Amicone, 33, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
•Anthony Wayne Phillips, 59, of New Castle, charged by state police with driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jackie Jerome Wilbon Jr., 22, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, recklessly endangering another person, resisting arrest, careless driving. reckless driving, no headlights, improper muffler, failure to stop at stop sign and two counts of criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Amanda Emery, of New Castle, charged by Laurel High School with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Marriage licenses
Ryan Anthony Carusone and Marisa Rae Houk
Richard Christian Geary and Beth Marie Varhol
Joseph Dan Gierlach and Bernadette Teresa Rector
Perez Ashley Nicole Godinez and Perez Ariel Santiago
Lori Lyn Pierce and Thomas Edward Pierce
Brennan Westich and Paul Yohman Jr.
Divorces
Clifford J. Downing, 63, of New Castle, from Rebecca L. Downing, 58, of New Castle. They were married Aug. 16, 2003.
Karen Maize, 45, of New Castle, from Sam Maize, 54, of Pittsburgh. They were married Oct. 18, 1998.
Donald L. McManis, 43, of New Castle, from Melissa McQuiston, 45, of New Castle. They were married Nov. 16, 2011.
Christine L. Trivilino, 56, of Wampum, from Joseph L. Trivilino, 62, of Ellwood City. They were married Oct. 1, 1997.
