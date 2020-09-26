District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Amber Moorhouse, 32, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•George J. Makepeace, 37, of Ellwood City, simple assault and harassment.
•Dorothy Irene Haswell, 45, of Ellwood City, simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Marcus Scurry, 26, of Youngstown, Ohio, charged by New Castle police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, firearms not to be carried without a license, disregarding traffic lane and failure to stop at stop sign.
