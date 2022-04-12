Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said that Ross A. Kerr, 23, of New Castle told them that he was eastbound on Columbiana Road in North Beaver Township just before 7 p.m. March 29 when an unknown maroon vehicle operated by a white male with a beard crossed into his lane, causing him to swerve and lose control of his 2018 Subaru RX. Kerr’s vehicle spun and landed in a pond off the left shoulder of the road, sustaining moderate body damage. It was towed from the scene. Kerr was not injured.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
Austin Greathouse, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault, harassment, resisting arrest and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Brian Dean Faulk, 40, of Enon Valley, charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with unlawful parking of motor vehicle obstructed manner.
State police charged the following:
Jeff A. Rutter, 68, of Ellwood City, bad checks.
Andrew Tyler Zuyhlke, 39, of Enon Valley, harassment.
Colby James Marshall, 30, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
JENNIFER L. NICHOSON
Sharon Lynn Armeni, 51, of Hillsville, charged by state police with harassment.
Nicole Lee Byers, 38, of New Castle, charged by Mohawk Area School District police with disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
Wayne A. Jentgens II, 57, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stacy Lynn Rice, 52, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Union Township police charged the following:
David A. McDowell, 41, of New Castle, retail theft.
Robert Patrick Mahich, 43, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
Feliciano Diaz, 29, of New Castle, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and restrictions on alcoholic beverages.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Praxair, of Shenango Township, charged by Shenango Township police with two counts of control of alarm devices.
