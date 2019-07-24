Births
To Megan and Robert Pollum of New Castle, a son on July 22, 2019, at St. Elizabeth, Boardman, Ohio.
•Accident. Kalin B. Snyder, 23, of Slippery Rock, told police he was westbound on Fox Road, Slippery Rock Township, at 2:22 a.m. July 8 when a deer ran onto the road. Snyder said he swerved to the right in an attempt to avoid the deer but went off the road, striking a tree. Police said the vehicle was disabled and towed from the scene but no injuries were reported.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•John S. Mastantuoni, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds or grass and accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•J. Betters Limited Family Partnership, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Brad Lester, of Aliquippa, failure to cut weeds or grass.
•Carl Holsapfel, of New Castle, exterior structure violation.
•Taylor Sharlee, of Pulaski, duty to register residential rental property.
New Castle police charged the following:
•William Albert Glasco, 57, of New Castle, harassment.
•Duwayne Napier, 47, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
•Lavonta Marquis Payne, 22, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and harassment.
•Brian Lee Anderson, 31, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Ivy Rose Caliguire, 40, of Las Vegas, N.V., charged by state police with receiving stolen property.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Marqaishay T. Williams, 27, of Youngstown, Ohio, three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
•Ebony Angileek Vines, 27, of Youngstown, Ohio, three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
•Estalita Shamick Watson, 34, of Sharon, three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
•Billie Ann Rolle, 31, of New Castle, three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct.
•Lindsey Renee Hissem, 34, of New Castle, four counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, three counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct and one count each of giving false identification to a law officer and intent to possess a controlled substance.
