Corrections
Local. Alissa M. Jones was struck June 30 by a tractor- trailer in West Pittsburg. The date of the accident was incorrect in Tuesday’s edition.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said a pickup truck driven by Robert J. Hempfling, 55, of Portersville, was southbound on Route 19, Slippery Rock Township, at 4 p.m. Monday when an unknown object struck his windshield as a northbound, red and white tractor trailer passed Hempfling’s truck. Police said it is not known if the object came from the tractor trailer or was kicked up from the road. No injuries were reported.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Ali Dewond Gray, 38, of Detroit, Mich., charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, two counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/ possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of a communications facility.
•Gary Houk, of New Castle, charged by municipal health violations with weeds, trees and ornamental shrubs violation.
New Castle police charged:
•Cassandra Lynn Welsh, 29, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/ possession of drug paraphernalia, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment and resisting arrest.
•Devin D. King, 39, of New Castle, accident involving damage to attended vehicle or property, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and following too closely.
•Daniel B. Rote, 64, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Alyssa Callahan, 18, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/ possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct.
•Tyler Whetzel, 25, of New Castle, firearm not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation and disorderly conduct.
•Brittney Nicole Flory,
29, of New Castle, two counts of use/ possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of promoting prostitution, intent to possess a controlled substance and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Tyree Robinson, 24, of Youngstown, Ohio, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and improper sunscreening.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Alvin E. Giermanski, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
•Jerry Hopkins, of Sacramento, Ca., failure to cut weeds/ grass.
•Eleni Spanos, of New Castle, garbage and storage violation.
•Julia E. Watson, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
•Wesley Cox, of New Castle, failure to cut weeds/grass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Zebuliah James Bartley, 41, of Wampum, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Kimberly Ann McConnell, 33, of New Castle, two counts each of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and one count of forgery.
•Mark A. Folino, 32, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
