Birth
To Tené Danielle Dean and Jason Lamont Jones Sr., a son on Feb. 27, 2020, at Sharon Regional Medical Center.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Latia Andrea Sisco, 27, of Washington, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, institutional vandalism, simple assault, giving false identification to a law officer and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Julius M. Williams, 30, of New Castle, aggravated assault, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, simple assault, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Jeffery Raynard McKinney, 37, of New Castle, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Samantha Suzanna Thompson, 35, of New Castle, aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Robert William Groves, 71, of Edinburg, charged by Mahoning Township police with scattering rubbish on land/stream.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Joseph Mitchell Serjak, 29, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Ross Wade Meeder, 35, of New Castle, two counts each of driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of children and one count each of careless driving and failure to stop at stop sign.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Reianna Nancy Matthews, 38, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of tamper with/fabricate physical evidence, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and careless driving.
•Nicholas K. Cannone, 22, of Hermitage, charged by New Wilmington police with five counts of failure to stop at stop sign, two counts of improper emergence alley, driveway or building and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, accident involving damage to unattended vehicle or property, careless driving and driving with license suspended.
