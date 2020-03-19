Birth
To Katie and Travis Book of Volant, a daughter on March 16, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell
District judge
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ronald Iwanejko Jr., of New Castle, charged by Sheryl Ligo with bad checks.
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Dayvonte S. Howard, 20, of East Pittsburgh, charged by New Castle police with terroristic threats and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Jacqueline A. Davare, 59, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with pet confined within the premises of the owner violation.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Rayjzon Dacole Sams, 27, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, careless driving, disregarding traffic lane and failure to stop at stop sign.
