Births
To Blaze Manganaro and Alana Suders of New Castle, a son on Sept. 17, 2022 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
To Jordan and Kylie Callahan of New Castle, a daughter on Sept. 15, 2022, in UPMCV Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
•Accident. Christian A. Golub, 18, of New Castle, was driving east on County Line Road in Slippery Rock Township around 2:25 p.m. Friday when he swerved to miss a deer and his car crashed into a tree in a yard in the 5600 block. No injuries were reported. Golub’s Buick Lucerne was towed. He was cited for a lane violation, police said.
•Theft. Police said charges are pending against two Mercer County women who stole Halloween decorations from multiple stores in Volant during the afternoon Saturday. The items were recovered from the women and returned to the respective stores.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kathleen Reiter, 54, of New Castle, five counts each of simple assault and harassment.
•Monica Queerriera, 33, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Peter P. Fuller, 22, of New Castle, all-terrain vehicles, dirt bikes and other motorized recreational vehicles.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Aleecia N. Holmes, 28, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with license suspended.
•Daniel Adam Schaffer, 59, of Ellwood City, driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or higher with license suspended, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and careless driving.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tyler James Battles, 24, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with defiant trespass.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•David Lawrence Thompson, 41, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
•Ramsey Issac Washington, 28, of New Castle, driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, following too closely, backing up vehicle improperly and careless driving.
•Amber Leigh Sheldone, 26, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
