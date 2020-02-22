District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Tamara Tamika Layton, 42, of New Castle, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.
•Natalie Renee Connell, 40, of Rockledge, Fla., intent to possess a controlled substance and no rear lights.
•Samjuan Lynell Allen, 31, of New Castle, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Brian Bush, of Ellwood City, charged by the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue with operating business without a license.
Ellwood City police charged:
•Janet Marie Nolan, 45, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Crystal Lynn Lemanski, 34, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.