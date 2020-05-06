District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Robert McCarter, 39, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Robert Lee Gravatt, 30, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Joseph Rocco Pizzimenti, 36, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with receiving stolen property and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.