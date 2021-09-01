Birth
To Dan Edward Moore Jr. and Savannah Yvonne Duffy of New Castle, a son on Aug. 27, 2021, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. James W. Marshall, 70, of Canton, Ohio was driving west on Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township around 8:15 a.m. Aug. 22 when his car went off the north side of the road, hit an embankment and overturned onto its roof. Police said Marshall did not appear to have been injured. His vehicle was towed. He was cited for failure to maintain his lane of travel. Portersville EMS and the Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted.
•Accident. Police said a freightliner driven by Francisco A. Gandara Carrizosa, 44, of Chihuahua, Mexico, was driving north on Route 18 in North Beaver Township around noon on Aug. 25. As he tried to turn right onto Route 168, his rig hit the guardrail, damaging his truck and the guardrail. The truck had to be towed. The driver was not injured, police said. The volunteer fire departments of North Beaver Township and Wampum Borough and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation assisted. The driver is to be cited for multiple violations, police said.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Cody Lee Rodgers, 29, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Justin Lee Norris, 43, of Wampum, charged by state police with simple assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Matt 2 LLC, of Enon Valley, charged by municipal code enforcement with weeds.
•Edward A. Laurain, 51, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with disorderly conduct.
Moraine State Park charged the following:
•Bradley R. McKibben, 41, of Pittsburgh, violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Erin S. Conkle, 25, of Stratton, Ohio, disorderly conduct and violation of rules on commonwealth property.
•Aaron Michael Fisher, 27, of Rochester, violation of rules on commonwealth property and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Sherry Lynn Huddleston, 58, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Sally’s Beauty Supply, of Union Township, control of alarm devices.
•Sheetz, of Union Township, disorderly house.
•Joseph Robert Hernandez, 36, of New Castle, retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Aaron Michael Shelok, 22, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
•Rashund Smith, 42, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township policewith disorderly conduct.
