Correction
•Local. Diane Palumbo and her 2-year-old daughter were injured when a tree fell on them Sunday at Cascade Park. Her last name was incorrect in Monday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Paul Alexander, 47, of New Castle, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment.
•Leland Thomas Burnett, 23, of New Castle, burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Brian Paul Madrid, 29, of Edinburg, charged by Mahoning Township police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Michael David Stunkard, 45, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of blood alcohol content .02 or greater-second offense, driving without a license, driving at an unsafe speed, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving, reckless driving and failure to use safety belt.
Neshannock Township police charged the following:
•Albert Pennachio, 48, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Brandy Lynn Bartley, 41, of New Castle, retail theft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.