•Theft. About 2,200 feet of tree rope and several boxes filled with copper wire were reported stolen from a location in the 4400 block of Old Mercer Road in Wilmington Township between Dec. 10 and 18.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jonathan Phillip, 26, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with two counts of aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with extreme indifference, simple assault, criminal mischief, harassment and four counts of terroristic threats.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Rebekkah Lynn Barr, 30, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with two counts each of simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Michael George Hart, 63, of New Castle, charged by North Beaver Township police with receives advance payment for services and fails to perform.
•Bernadette M. Dambrosi, 49, of Edinburg, charged by state police with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Kelli Jo Cameron, 56, of New Castle, retail theft.
•John Joseph Untaian, 29, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
