District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Arlyn Hunter Vantassel, 22, of New Castle, access device fraud, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Eric G. Francis, 46, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Andrew R. Butera, 31, of New Castle, harassment.
•Jonathan Jackson, 41, of New Castle, defiant trespass.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ian Tyler Smith, 23, of New Brighton, charged by state police with possession of firearm prohibited, firearms not to be carried without a license and driving without a license.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Misty Anne Mohr, 33, of West Pittsburg, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO.
•Terry K. Trent, 75, of Volant, charged by New Wilmington police with two counts of driving under the influence.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•William Henry Watkins Jr., 57, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of disregarding traffic lane and failure to use safety belt.
•Kimberly M. Allen, 46, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Michael A. Johnson, 43, of Ellwood City, driving under the influence, marijuana-small amount for personal use and disregarding traffic lane.
•Kassady Lee Myers, 22, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Justine Marie Westbay, 36, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•George J. Graham, 76, of New Castle, storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles.
•Gloria J. Bollinger, 66, of New Castle, storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles.
•Mark A. Melillo, 62, of New Castle, nuisance property and storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles.
