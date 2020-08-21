Births
To Lisa Platho and Todd Richard, a daughter on Aug.19, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Samantha Spangler and Dustin Fuchs, a son on Aug.18, 2020, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonalyn Pezzuti, 45, of New Castle, harassment.
•James Panella, 50, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Jennie Stevenson, 42, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Brandon Russell Hamilton, 33, of La Plata, Md., public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Dontae Malik Blackshear, 22, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Joseph Charles Williams, 37, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Alyssa Haley Kauffman, 26, of Edinburg, retail theft.
•Ashley Rose Annarumo, 36, of New Castle, three counts of intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana-small amount for personal use.
•Fredin Acevedo, 40, of New Castle, possession of an instrument of crime, resisting arrest, theft from a motor vehicle, loitering and prowling at night and receiving stolen property.
