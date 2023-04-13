District judges

MELISSA A. AMODIE

•Jeremy Lamarr Perkins, 32, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s office with possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON

New Castle police charged the following:

•Kieonte Walker, 19, of Youngstown, three violations of the Controlled Substances Act.

•Rishun Joselito Jones, 19, of Youngstown, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, four violations of the Controlled Substances Act and seven traffic-related summaries.

