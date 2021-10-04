Police
STATE
•Hit-and-run. Michelle L. Tarica, 40, of New Castle was traveling in the right lane of Interstate 376 in Neshannock Township at 2:43 p.m. Friday when another vehicle began to approach the rear of her 2008 Nissan Rogue at a high speed. Tarica attempted to drive onto the shoulder in order to avoid being struck, but the vehicle — described as a bright white SUV or crossover — struck Tarica’s vehicle in the left rear with its right front and continued without stopping. Tarica was not injured.
District judges
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•John Leonard Finley, 28, of Highland Park, Mich., charged by state police with arrest prior to requisition.
