District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Latia Andrea Sisco, 27, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with retail theft.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Brandon James Plaufcan, 36, of Hillsville, harassment.
•Samantha S. Montalvo, 26, of Edinburg, harassment.
•Mark A. Reno, 55, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Dakota Parker Lee, 22, of New Galilee, four counts each of possession of explosive material, criminal mischief, risking catastrophe, arson, criminal conspiracy engaging- arson and one count of aggravated arson.
•Thomas James Miskimen, 19, of New Castle, three counts each of possession of explosive material, risking catastrophe, criminal mischief, conspiracy and arson and one count of aggravated arson.
•Michael Austin Lambright, 18, of Edinburg, four counts each of risking catastrophe, possession of explosive material, criminal mischief, conspiracy and arson and on count of aggravated arson.
