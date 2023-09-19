District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Chris C. Hughes, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with aggravated assault, simple assault and resisting arrest.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Joseph D. Kenny, 61, of New Castle, two DUI charges.
•Montana C. Pape, 23, of Bessemer, two DUI charges.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Amanda Lea Pierce, 34, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI.
