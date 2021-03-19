District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dayna Maurice Griffin, 43, of New Castle, simple assault, disorderly conduct and harassment.
•Andrew Leroy Mercado, 33, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Ricardo Giovanni Mangino, 23, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of violation of period requiring lighted lamps, driving an unregistered vehicle, operating vehicle without required insurance and careless driving.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jeffery Greg Buchowski, 51, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission with littering near waters.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Brendan John Shropshire, 24, of New Castle, two counts of retail theft.
•Elissa Ann Heemer, 38, of New Castle, harassment.
