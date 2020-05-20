Correction
•Local. Contributions from Lawrence County are among those used to cover the difference between what it costs DON Services to build a home and what the agency can sell it for. The county was omitted from a list of contributors that appeared in Tuesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Marc A. Taylor, 41, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County sheriff with escape.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Devonte Brown, 20, of New Castle, burglary and robbery.
•Damont Johnson, 19, of New Castle, five counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance, two counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use and adulterating/misbranding any controlled substance.
•Bryant Rodregus Binns, 27, of New Castle, two counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and no rear lights.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Samantha Josephine Taylor, 32, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, loitering and prowling at night and corruption of minors.
State police charged the following:
•Dillon Bruce Griffith, 22, of New Wilmington, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, intent to possess a controlled substance, marijuana-small amount for personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Travis Shane Gleeson, 45, of New Castle, illegal operation of vehicle without ignition interlock, use of improper class of license, operating vehicle without required insurance, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and failure to notify police of accident/damage to vehicle.
