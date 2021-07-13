District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•STB Properties MGMT LLC, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with structure unfit for human occupancy and exterior structure-general.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jonathan T. Jackson, 41, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Niko M. D’Ambrosia, 19, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Charles Walter Friedel, 30, of New Castle, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Melissa Marie Rigby, 42, of West Middlesex, charged by North Beaver Township police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count of careless driving.
•Martierius R. Brown, 30, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with three counts of aggravated indecent assault, two counts of indecent assault and one count each of statutory sexual assault and sexual assault.
•Sierra Lynn Perell, 22, of Beaver Falls, charged by state police with marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with license suspended and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Robert John Troutman, 44, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with simple assault, harassment, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
•Rocco Anthony Nero, 30, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with robbery, harassment, theft by unlawful taking, other reason access device is unauthorized by issuer and two counts of receiving stolen property.
•Bruce C. Niles, 50, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with littering while hunting/furtaking.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Hazel A. Jurina, 65, of New Castle, permitting growth of high vegetation.
•Daniel W. Wortman III, 53, of New Castle, nuisance property.
•Nathan Timothy Kreitzer, 64, of New Castle, storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles and nuisance property.
•John Edgar Yhelko, 66, of New Castle, storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles.
