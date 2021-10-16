Correction
Local. The Fall Foliage Bicycle Ride will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday with a rain date of 1 p.m. next Sunday, Oct. 24. An incorrect date was listed in Friday’s edition.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Dondi D. Lawson, 28, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Michael James Ferruchie, 40, of Ellwood City, three counts each of failure to stop at stop sign and turning movements and required signals violation and one count each of driving under the influence, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, recklessly endangering another person, intent to possess a controlled substance, careless driving, reckless driving, disregarding traffic lane, failure to keep right, failure to obey traffic control devices and failure to stop at red signal.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Raymond R. Peluso, 70, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with storing or accumulating abandoned or junked vehicles.
Common Pleas Court
DOMINICK MOTTO
Tyler Clingensmith — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,420.25 and restitution of $145.
Omar Hakim — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,404.75 and fines of $1,000.
JOHN W. HODGE
Torin Medure — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,330.25 and fines of $300.
Michael Weston — Following a guilty plea to possession of firearm prohibited, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 12 months to a maximum of 30 months with three days served. He was also given probation for three years. Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 3 days to a maximum of six months. He is to pay court costs and fees of $945.75, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $48.25.
Continued or moved: Samantha Taylor, Anthony Staph, Stephen Senich, Benjamin Harris, Autumn Reid, Alexander Kaufman, Kristy Penrod, Quentin Altman
