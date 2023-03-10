Cloudy with rain and snow. High near 40F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 5:12 am
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•David Lee Lenhart, 48, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with DUI.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Alex Patrick Caldararo, 36, of New Castle, charged by Hickory Township police with terroristic threats, harassment.
