District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Gloria J. Donaldson, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence Mercer Recycling and Solid Waste Department with five counts of violation of county recycling and solid waste management programs.
New Castle police charged:
•Zachary Alan Glaude, 27, of New Castle, four counts of driving under the influence, three counts of intent to possess a controlled substance, two counts of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and one count each of driving with license suspended, driving without a license, disregarding traffic lane, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, display plate card in improper vehicle, careless driving, turning movements and required signals violation and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence.
•Paul Druschel, 48, of New Castle, aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude officer, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, reckless driving, careless driving, failure to stop at stop sign, signaling improperly, failure to stop at red signal, failure to keep right, improper pass and driving at an unsafe speed.
•Jacqueline K. Marinelli, 75, of New Castle, three counts of disorderly house.
Lawrence County detectives charged the following:
•Glenn M. Woods, 30, of New Castle, three counts of disorderly house.
•Kelly Garcia, 34, of New Castle, three counts of disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Gavin N. Miloser, 22, of New Castle, charged by state police with three counts of driving under the influence and one count each of marijuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, exceeding the speed limit, careless driving, violating hazard regulation and failure to use safety belt.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
Union Township police charged the following:
•Joseph Mitchell Serjak, 30, of New Castle, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, criminal solicitation-driving an unregistered vehicle, display plate card in improper vehicle and operating vehicle without required insurance.
•Nathaniel Dwight Cummings, 19, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Ryan J. Maggie, 47, of West Middlesex, charged by Pulaski Township police with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, endangering the welfare of children and harassment.
Common pleas
court judges
Dominick Motto
Robert Cook Jr. — Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-simple assault, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $603.75 and fines of $300.
Diana Lidey — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year and is to have no contact with the victim. She is to pay court costs and fees of $694 and restitution of $75.99.
Diana Lidey — Following a guilty plea to receiving stolen property, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 1 year. Following a guilty plea to access device fraud and theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,065 and restitution of $90.
Diana Lidey — Following a guilty plea to burglary, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 2 years and is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. Following guilty pleas to criminal trespass and loitering and prowling at night, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $679.75.
Diana Lidey — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months and is to have no contact with the victim. The defendant is to be assessed by the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. Following guilty pleas to receiving stolen property, access device fraud and forgery, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $1,450.25 and restitution of $925.
Diana Lidey — Following a guilty plea to resisting arrest, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 12 months. She is to have no contact with the victim and is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission. (Court costs and fees not available.)
Diana Lidey — Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-burglary, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 53 days to a maximum of 12 months with 53 days served. Following guilty pleas to conspiracy-criminal trespass and conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was given no further penalty. She is to pay court costs and fees of $681.25 and restitution of $520.
Jason Kloss — Following a guilty plea to possession of an instrument of crime, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 152 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 152 days served. He is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and shall comply with any and all recommendations. He is not to enter the premises of the Quick Splash car wash. Following a guilty plea to burglary, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,986.50.
Jason Kloss — Following a guilty plea to theft by unlawful taking, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 161 days to a maximum of 23 months and 15 days with 161 days served. He is to be referred to the Lawrence County Drug and Alcohol Commission and shall comply with any and all recommendations. He is not to enter the premises of the Quick Splash car wash. Following a guilty plea to burglary, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $2,753.20 and restitution of $3,024.26.
Levi Johnson — Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 12 months with 264 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $651.75 and restitution of $398.
Levi Johnson — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 12 months with 264 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $651.75 and restitution of $469.
Levi Johnson — Following a guilty plea to conspiracy-retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 12 months with 264 days served. Following a guilty plea to criminal mischief, the defendant was given no further penalty. He is to pay court costs and fees of $651.75 and restitution of $1,798.
Levi Johnson — Following a guilty plea to retail theft, the defendant was sentenced to a period of confinement for a minimum of 6 months to a maximum of 12 months with 264 days served. He is to pay court costs and fees of $651.75.
