Corrections
Local. Wilmington Middle School Principal Robert Kwiat must provide a medical excuse to use his accumulated sick days before his Dec. 29 retirement. Incorrect information in his public retirement agreement appeared in Friday’s edition.
Local. A donation from the late Anita DeVivo was made to the Friends of the New Castle Public Library and not the library itself as part of her will. That information was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Corey Davall Kelly, 34, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
•Kaitlyn Taylor, 24, of New Castle, four counts of child endangerment and resisting arrest.
•Darryl Lamount Jones Jr., 36, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Michael Paul Henry, 42, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with failing to verify address or photographed as required under Megan’s Law.
•Peter Patric Fuller III, 23, of New Castle, charged by state police with carrying a firearm without a license, small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Ricky Taylor Marshall, 56, of New Castle, charged by state police with DUI.
•Malachi Maurez Owens, 18, of West Middlesex, charged by New Castle police with carrying a concealed firearm without a license and possession of a weapon.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Elbert Floyd Bortner Jr., 48, of Pulaski, charged by Pulaski police with DUI.
