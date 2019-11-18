Births
To Taneke Wise and Michael Anderson of New Castle, a daughter on Nov. 16, 2019, in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Crash. At 7:52 a.m. Nov. 9 troopers responded to a crash in Perry Township. Chad Lewis, 20, of Portersville, was not injured after his 2003 Mercedes CLK320 was traveling too fast for conditions on State Route 488 (Portersville Road) near the intersection of Hickernell Road in Wayne Township, according to police. Lewis’s car slid into two other vehicles. No injuries were reported from the occupants of the two other vehicles. A 2014 Chevrolet Equinox was unable to be driven from the scene and was towed away.
•Crash. At 3:13 p.m Nov. 12 troopers responded to a one-vehicle accident in Wayne Township. Michael Stabryla, 51, of Wampum, was traveling north on Chewton West Pittsburg Road when he lost control of his 2018 Jeep Renegade on the snow- and ice-covered road. The Jeep crossed the center line and struck a guardrail, sustaining disabling damage.
•Crash. At 6:20 p.m Nov. 12 troopers responded to a one-vehicle accident in Shenango Township, Mercer County. Police said Jason Stewart Jr., 27, of New Castle, was driving too fast for conditions on Interstate 376 near mile marker 2.2, traveled off the road and hit an embankment, flipping over as his Ford F-150XLT truck came to a rest on its roof. The truck was towed from the scene and neither Stewart or a passenger, Haley Hesskew, 26, of New Castle, was injured.
