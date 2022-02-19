Births
To Mark Parker and Tina Marie (Humphrey) Bush of West Middlesex, a son on Feb. 16, 2022 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Kelsey Dakota Meyers, 25, of Butler, charged by New Castle police with retail theft, disorderly conduct and harassment.
Common Pleas sentences
John W. Hodge
Michael Desantis — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,605.25, fines of $1,000 and restitution of $145.25.
Norman Allison — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for six months, the first seven days under house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,490.25, fines of $500 and restitution of $145.25.
Jeffrey Myers — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years, the first 90 days on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,270.25, fines of $1,500 and restitution of $424.
Adrian Calhoun — Following a guilty plea to disorderly conduct, the defendant was given no further penalty.She is to pay court costs and fees of $426.75 and fines of $150.
Continued or moved: Patrick Pringle, Shannon Lesher, Brian Adkins
