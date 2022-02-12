District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Shaquille Akeem Williams, 27, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County district attorney with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communications facility.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Alvin Harrison Flowers, 52, of Aliquippa, charged by Union Township police with retail theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kyle T. Bradley, 27, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person.
