District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Matthew F. Jones, 45 of New Castle, charged by state police with disorderly conduct and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Christopher John Pell, 46, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right, improper sunscreening and careless driving.
•Bruce W. Linville, of New Brighton, charged by municipal code enforcement with demolition, unsafe structures and equipment and exterior structures.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Donald Frelin, 33, of Ellwood City, harassment.
•Brandi Schaas, 28, of Wampum, disorderly conduct.
•Charles W. Broadwater, 38, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar mis- conduct.
•Cassie Marie Staples, 30, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Micheal E. Kosciuszko, 38, of New Castle, charged by the Pennsylvania Game
Commission with control of property.
•Evan Micheal Gibbons, 28, of Ellwood City, charged by state police with harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•James Patrick Freed, 39, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with aggravated assault-attempts to cause injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, simple assault and harassment.
•Randy Cook, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with storage and screening.
Union Township police charged the following:
•Devin Bongivengo, 27, of New Castle, disorderly conduct.
•Douglas Martin Kerens, 51, of New Castle, criminal trespass.
•Life Lawrence Learning Center, of Union Township, control of alarm devices.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Derrick Steven Travers, 33, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with stalking, harassment, and criminal mischief.
The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center charged the following:
•Cyndi Lansdowne, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Susan Mehmel, of West Pittsburg, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Heidi Haney, 42, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Brenna Gallo, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
New Wilmington police charged the following:
•Joseph A. Somora, 20, of New Wlmington, disorderly house.
•Dwight E. Parker, 19, of New Wilmington, disorderly house.
•Chase Tomko, 20, of New Wilmington, disorderly house.
•Mason S. Meyer, 22, of Spring Church, criminal mischief.
•Cory R. Kosek, 44, of Grove City, charged by the Pennsylvania Game Commission with unlawful devices and methods
Marriage licenses
Macauley Anthony Camera, 28, and Brenna Noelle Gilkey, 27
