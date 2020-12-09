District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Bradley C. Hatton, 24, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
Margaret L. Searfoss, 95, of Shenango Tdownship passed away the afternoon of Dec. 5, 2020, at Rhodes Estates. Margaret was born on Aug. 25, 1925, in Enon Valley. In the early years, Margaret worked for Bell Telephone as a phone operator. She later worked for the Youth Development Center as a…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.