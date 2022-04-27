Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the low 30s to upper 20s expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. Portions of northern and the northern panhandle of West Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions could damage sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&