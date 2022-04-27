Birth
To Jacob Hess of New Wilmington and Alexis Long of West Middlesex, a daughter on April 23, 2022 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Theft. A Disney Queen 26-inch cruiser girl’s bicycle was reported stolen from a porch on Main Street in Wampum between Saturday and Sunday.
•Criminal mischief. The side window of a vehicle was damaged Saturday while parked in the 100 block of M&M Lane in New Beaver Borough.
NEW CASTLE
•Criminal mischief. Damage was reported to the side mirrors on multiple vehicles parked in the 200 block of Sumner Avenue and on Sheridan and Garfield avenues and Blaine Street overnight April 15 to 16.
•Explosion. A resident of the 1100 block of South Mercer Street reported having heard a loud explosion around 9 p.m. on April 14 that he said broke his window. Police said a piece of cement was found between the window and the screen.
•Assault. A man reported to police around 2 a.m. April 16 that he had been pistol-whipped with a handgun. He told police that he had been walking north on South Mill Street when a man approached from some bushes and hit him in the face with the gun. The suspect got into a white sedan and left. He said he did not know the man’s identity who assaulted him. The man, who suffered apparent facial injuries, was evaluated by emergency medical services but refused hospital treatment, police said.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Spring Heather Brunswick, 37, of New Castle, charged by state police with intent to possess a controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Anthony R. Agostinelli, 51, of New Castle, charged by state police with scattering rubbish on land/stream.
•Austin A. Davis, 26, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.
