Local. Michael Tempesta replaced Shannon Crisci Brock on the Home Rule Study Commission after absentee ballots were counted. The makeup of the panel was incorrect in Monday’s edition..
To Cameron Newell and Kayla Lumley of Ellwood City, a daughter on Dec. 22, 2019 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Theft. A 10-foot inflatable airplane with a Snoopy pilot was reported stolen from a property on Mill Bridge Road in Slippery Rock Township on Sunday.
•Accident. No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 17 on Interstate 79 in Cranberry, Butler County. Police said Natalie Scaramazza, 24, of New Castle, was driving south behind a vehicle driven by Beau Obreza, 22, of Mercer. As Obreza’s car slowed for traffic, Scarmazza’s car hit it from behind, police said. Both vehicles were towed.
•Accident. No injuries were reported in a two-car collision at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 on Route 208 in Wilmington Township. Stephen Woofter, 29, of New Wilmington, and William C. Weltman, 60, of West Pittsburg were the drivers, according to police, and both cars were towed. Woofter was cited for driving at unsafe speed. No description of the accident was provided.
•Brian Rice, of New Castle, charged by New Castle’s code enforcement department with accumulation of rubbish or garbage.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Roderick L. Proctor, 29, of New Castle, harassment and criminal mischief.
•Alana Williams, 39, of New Castle, strangulation, harassment and simple assault.
•Amber L. Perrine, 24, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with pet confined within the premises of the owner violation, vaccination against rabies required violation and failure to apply for dog license.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Glenn Freed, 79, of New Galilee, disposal of garbage or rubbish.
•Thomas Baker, of Wampum, property maintenance code violation.
•Heather Kosciuszko, of New Castle, property maintenance code violation.
.•Michael E. Kosciuszko, 35, of New Castle, property maintenance code violation.
•Jeffrey Leon Norris, 45, of Ellwood City, charged by Union Township police with retail theft, defiant trespass, giving false identification to a law officer and driving with license suspended.
•Brook Anne Stafford, 26, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with driving under the influence, recklessly endangering another person, disregarding traffic lane, driving too slow for conditions and careless driving.
