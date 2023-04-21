District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Leighton Jade Weaver, 20, of Youngstown, criminal homicide, possession of a firearm prohibited, firearm not to be carried without a license, recklessly endangering another person.
•AmyLynn Lenhart, 39, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Jzalith Naekell Franks, 25, of Pittsburgh, forgery, tampering with records/ID, possessing an instrument of crime, theft by deception.
•Dominique Travon Jones, 32, of Aliquippa, forgery, tampering with records/ID, possessing an instrument of crime, theft by deception.
•Kamron John-Ray Rudy, 27, of Ellwood City, DUI.
State police charged the following:
•Alicia Keefer, 36, of New Castle, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Joshua Perrine, 38, of New Castle, DUI.
