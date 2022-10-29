District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Anthony Joseph Montgomery, 28, of New Castle, three counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia and intent to possess a controlled substance.
•Gavin N. Miloser, 24, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving with license suspended, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to stop at red signal and turning movements and required signals.
•Kendra Sager, 30, of New Castle, defiant trespass, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Scott Alan Disney, 52, of Darlington, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Zachary Franklin Pounds, 26, of Ellwood City, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with extreme indifference, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Christian A. Collarzo, 26, of New Castle, firearms not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation, mariuana-small amount for personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and driving without a license.
•Ronald E. Micco, 57, of New Castle, driving under the influence, driving while blood alcohol count is .02 or greater with license suspended, driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked and no rear lights.
•Trevor David Harris, 20, of Wampum, driving under the influence and careless driving.
