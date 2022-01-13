District judges
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Shannon Lee Haswell, 48, of Ellwood City, charged by dog law enforcement with three counts of failure to comply with sections 503-A and 503-4 and one count of dogs not validly registered under act.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Anthony McCeachy, 46, of New Castle, charged by Shenango Township police with retail theft.
Marriage licenses
Larissa Marie Angiolelli, 30, and Robert James Bastian Jr., 33
Aaron James Berezniak, 33, and Kelly Sill Meyer, 41
Jessica Lynn Blair, 39, and Stacey Renee Warsing, 42
Angela Sarah Coryea, 45, and William Paul Kirschner Jr., 44
Daniel Christopher Dillie, 35, and Katelyn Marie Scherer, 33
Saloma L. Hostetter, 19, and David G. Kurtz, 19
Bradley Dean Ripley, 53, and Nicole Elizabeth Zias, 42
Tiffiny Kay Shatley, 29, and Vern Roland Sipe, 32
Divorces
Wendi M. Wiegand, 33, of Ellwood City, from Kenneth J. Wiegand, 35, of Slippery Rock. They were married Oct. 19, 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.