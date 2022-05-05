Births
To Adrienne Jefferis of New Castle and David Lombardo of New Castle, a daughter on May 3, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Saivon Watt of New Castle and Kazmere Napier of New Castle, a son on May 3, 2022, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Found property. A John Deere D1000 lawn tractor with no mower deck and an attached Ohio Steel grass/leaf bagger were found at 7:22 p.m. Monday on Squaw Run Road in Wayne Township. Police estimated the value of the property at $500.
•Accident. Police said Evann Garrison, 68, of New Wilmington was operating a 2009 Toyota Prius around 10:30 a.m. April 19 on Beechwood Road, New Wilmington, when the vehicle went off the road and into a ditch, where it struck a culvert before coming to rest. Garrison reported minor injuries but declined transport to a hospital. The car was towed from the scene.
•Hit and run. Police said a semi truck was attempting to back up on Susan Trace, Wilmington Township, about 10 a.m. April 20, after making a delivery and struck the mailbox and damaged the yard of a neighboring home. It then left the scene. Video from a nearby home showed that the truck, a 2015 Mack, was owned by Ohio-based ABS Trucking. Police contacted the business, which identified the operator as James E. Frazier, 61, or Hermitage. Police said Frazier received multiple citations for failing to report the incident.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
Paul Maldonado, of New Castle, aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes injury with deadly weapon and simple assault.
Ray Ornelas, of Butler, disorderly house.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
Patrick S. O’Brien, 65, of Ellwood City, motor vehicles.
Patricia Hefferan, 52, of New Castle, rubbish and garbage and nuisance declared unlawful/garbage/junk.
Tim Break, of Ellwood City, rubbish and garbage and nuisance declared unlawful/ garbage/junk.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Edward S. Mitchell, 73, of New Castle, charged by Neshannock Township police with disorderly conduct and harassment.
Curtis Wayne Cottrill, 61, of New Castle, charged by Pulaski Township police with scattering rubbish on land/stream.
Marriage licenses
Michael Thomas Anderson, 45, and Jennifer Ann Hertzog, 47
James R. Beacham Jr., 41, and Margaret E. Dripps, 40
Mark Anthony Benn Jr., 26, and Ashley Nicole Miller, 25
Kathleen Faith Bowering, 24, and Robert Isaac Paden, 23
Peter Han Beor Cho, 43, and Karlee Melissa Johnston, 40
Chris Cato Cole, 61, and Eugenia Louise Williams, 64
John Cress, 48, and Richelle Lynn Kosto, 39
David Robert Foster, 61, and Nancy Ann Smith, 64
Stephen Daniel Francica, 28, and Ellora Beth Gallo, 24
Dylan Michael Hardie, 23, and Quinn Orion Love, 21
Dakota Daniel Hudak, 22, and Shawn Woolstrom, 26
Kyle Robert Hutchinson, 35, and Ronelle Deana Watt, 37
David McKenzie, 35, and Tina Vanmeter, 31
Samantha Elizabeth Peak, 35, and Stephen E. Richardson, 30
Divorces
Stacey Polojak, 52, of Ellwood City, from Rody Polojak, 45, of Beaver Falls. They were married Jan. 27, 2000.
