District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Joshua Lee Fair Jr., 24, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence.
•Kevin William Fleeger, 49, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of accident damage to unattended vehicle or property, careless driving and reckless driving.
•Adriana Pitzer, 28, of New Castle, harassment.
•Lori A. Pitzer, 55, of New Castle, harassment.
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Ralph Cialella III, of New Castle, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and window, skylight and door frames violation.
•Monsour Realty, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation, openable windows violation, protective treatment-exterior violation, foundation walls violation, exterior walls violation and exterior structures-general violation.
•S&M Property Partners, of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation, foundation walls violation, handrails and guards violation and emergency escape openings violation.
•Kansas Investments, of New Castle, sanitation-exterior property areas violation, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, gutters and downspouts violation, protective treatment-exterior violation and exterior walls violation.
•Samuel Destefano Jr., of New Castle, gutters and downspouts violation, handrails and guards violation, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation, accumulation of rubbish or garbage, motor vehicles violation and exterior paint violation.
•Robert J. Grove, 67, of New Castle, sanitation-exterior property areas violation, exterior walls violation, stairways, decks, porches and balconies violation, exterior paint violation, accumulation of rubbish or garbage and gutters and downspouts violation.
•Lois Giermanski, of New Castle, exterior structures-general violation, structures unfit for human occupancy, failure to maintain exterior property violation and two counts of protective treatment-exterior violation.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Kenneth Wayne Weston, 49, of New Castle, charged by state police with four counts of driving under the influence and one count each of failure to keep right, disregarding traffic lane, careless driving, driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
•Margaret Malcolm c/o Julie Strosnider, of Ellwood City, charged by municipal code enforcement with two counts of unsafe structures and one count of dangerous structures.
Ellwood City police charged the following:
•Kristen E. McDuffie, 34, of New Castle, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and giving false identification to a law officer.
•Adam Brett Jacobs, 28, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count of reckless driving.
•Jeffery Thomas Broskey Jr., driving under the influence, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and turning movements and required signals violation.
•Katie Marie Girting-Chadwell, 30, of Ellwood City, public drunkenness and similar misconduct and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
State police charged the following:
•Markeace D. Perkins, 25, of New Castle, criminal homicide, possession of firearm prohibited and possession of weapon.
•Eugene Ralph Sankey, 59, of Hillsville, harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Brian Keith Daugherty, 34, of New Castle, charged by Pulaski Township police with terroristic threats, simple assault, harassment, recklessly endangering another person, theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief.
State police charged the following:
•Carleigh M. Seeley, 20, of Volant, harassment.
•John David Thompson, 62, of Volant, harassment.
