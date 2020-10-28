District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle’s code enforcement department charged the following:
•Louis M. Thomas, of New Castle, four counts of covered containers for rubbish, three counts each of disposal of rubbish and failure to maintain exterior property, two counts of accumulation of garbage or rubbish and one count of permit and compliance requested.
•William Coburn, of Grove City, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•LuLuster Enterprises LLC, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Jan Godfrey, of Lawrenceville, Ga., sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•1015 Huey Street Realty Trust, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Johanna Martinez, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Edward Mohr, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Dean Barnhart, of Butler, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Jade Ramos, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Gayle Suisi, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Stuart Cummins, of Wake Forest, NC, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Joe Surganavic, 30, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•William S. Marshall, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Steven Penwell, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Lance Smith, of Butler, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
•Edward C. Savage, of New Castle, sanitation/service fees and billing for residential.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Cody David McClean, 25, of Rochester, charged by Ellwood City police with six counts of neglect of animals.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•JD Realty Trust, of Union Township, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish/ garbage violation.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Kellen M. Frazer, 18, charged by New Wilmington police with purchase of an alcoholic beverage by a minor.
Shenango Township police charged the following:
•Gage Anthony Duncan, 19, of Sharon, disorderly conduct.
•Alyssa Sue Guido, 32, of New Castle, pet confinement and control.
