•Local. The rank of Lt. Chad Adams, Pulaski Township police department officer in charge, was incorrect in Wednesday’s edition.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charge:
•Patricia Jo Edmonds, 49, of New Castle, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•James C. Johnson, 36, of Youngstown, Ohio, 12 counts each of burglary, criminal trespass, theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property and three counts of conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking.
•Anthony McGeachy, 47, of Greensburg, theft by unlawful taking, conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
•Junior Meyers, 36, of New Castle, criminal mischief.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Jordon Wayne Randall, 23, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with driving under the influence, careless driving and improper tires.
•Jonnele Alfano, of New Castle, charged by the Union Area School District with violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
New Castle police charged :
•Lawrence Jacobs Jr., 27, of New Castle, dogs at large.
•Raymond McCartney, 60, of Stoneboro, dogs at large.
The Lawrence County Career and Technical Center charged the following:
•Mandy Bales, 44, of Enon Valley, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Alysia Anderson, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Marilyn Rao, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Brenda Burk, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements
•Jessica Pell, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Dominic Farabaugh, 19, of New Galilee, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Richelle Davis, of West Middlesex, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Shannon Stiteler, 37, of New Galilee, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Niraya Blackshear, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Ashley Jones, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Jessica Heyl, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Laurana Haag, 18, of Edinburg, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Krista Williams, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Paul Haag, 63, of Edinburg, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Scott Wooldridge, 51, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
•Robert Probst, 42, of New Castle, violation of compulsory school attendance requirements.
Marriage licenses
Joseph Cioffi Jr., 75, and Linda Susan Misco, 66
Brett Randel Downes, 30, and Tiffany Marie Miller, 25
Ryan Anthony Festog, 35, and Angela Marie Pitts, 31
James Andrew Forrest, 41, and Kelsey Rose Juszcak, 29
David John Glaser, 62, and Jacqueline Sue Johnston, 56
Brady Allen Hilke Jr., 36, and Amanda Jeanne Janiel, 31
Seth Allen Kirkham, 30, and Kayla Jean Lind, 29
Florence Mae McElwain, 67, and Leo Fredrick Radaker, 66
Grace Colleen McQueen, 81, and Dale Wesley Umstead, 81
Andrew Phillip Rizzo II, 40, and Lauren Rae Spagnolo, 41
Divorces
Jodi Lynn Moore, 47, of New Castle, from David Jay Moore, 51, of New Castle. They were married Sept. 26, 2014.
Julie M. Slinn, 51, of New Castle, from Mark N. Slinn, 57, of New Castle. They were married Oct. 25, 1997.
Jaime Jones, 45, of Ellwood City, from Torrey Jones, 45, of Ellwood City. They were married May 17, 2003.
