Births
To Ashley Claypool of New Castle and Andrew Ettinger of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 22, 2019, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Police said Dominic L. Welter, 20, of Butler, was traveling on U.S. Route 422 in Slippery Rock Township at 3:33 p.m. on Aug. 8 when his motorcycle slid on the highway, causing damage to the motorcycle and minor injuries to the operator who was transported to UPMC Jameson.
