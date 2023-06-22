Birth
To Cameron Grant Nemcik and Laura Ann Harris of Hubbard, Ohio, a son on June 20, 2023, at UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Jayliana Marie Foster, 18, of New Castle, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
•Giovanni Carlucci, 20, of New Castle, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Alonzo Cortez Whittier III, 35, of New Castle, charged by state police with small amount of marijuana possession and disorderly conduct.
•Anthony Lee Cirelli, 33, of West Pittsburg, charged by Ellwood police with aggravated assault, robbery and theft.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Irie Naomi Whisel, 20, of New Castle, charged by state police with small amount of marijuana possession, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.