District judge
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Emma Lee Hardenburg, 23, of New Castle, charged by state police with harassment.
Life in Heaven as we perceive it here on Earth just got a bit more hectic.
Robert K. Gilghrist, 73, died April 21, 2020. Services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the Ed and Don DeCarbo Funeral Home, 941 S. Mill St. Online condolences may be offered at www.decarbofuneralhom.com.
