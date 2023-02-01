District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Sheldon Adam Whitehead, 36, of New Castle, charged by the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office with possession of firearm prohibited, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. •Casey Lee Steele, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, use/possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Keegan Tyler Willis-King, 23, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with homicide and attempted homicide.
State police charged the following:
•Scott Matthew Gibbons, 47, of Ellwood City, strangulation and harassment.
•Gary Andrew Smith, 42, of Creekside, Pennsylvania, manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, marijuana-small amount personal use and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Kyle Andrew Arble, 18, of Clymer, Pennsylvania, marijuana-small amount personal use, DUI, possession of a controlled substance.
•David Louis Gates, 53, of New Castle, marijuana-small amount personal use, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
•Amanda Lee Crowl, 37, of Ellwood City, possession of a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Tayler Alex Passerrello, 25, of West Pittsburg, charged by New Castle police with DUI.
Bessemer police charged the following:
•Hayleigh Loralyn Kerr, 28, of Bessemer, simple assault and harassment.
•Thomas David McManus, 32, of New Castle, simple assault and harassment.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•Jamanji Beasley, 27, of Erie, charged by Shenango Township police with aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, taunting police animals, resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
•Darwin Lamel Green, 40, of Farrell, charged by state police with DUI.
