Correction
Local. Distribution for farmers’ market vouchers for Lawrence County senior citizens will be from 9:30 to 3 p.m. July 24 and 25 at Challenges, Options in Aging at 2706 Mercer Road in New Castle and on July 20 at the agency’s office at 1405 Woodside Ave. in Ellwood City. Incorrect dates for the New Castle distribution were listed in Thursday’s edition.
Birth
To Matthew Scott and Autumn Nicole Mills, of Hermitage, a son born July 11, 2023, at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jan Koss, 31, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with simple assault and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Larry Gordon Davis, 54, of New Castle, charged by Union police with retail theft.
