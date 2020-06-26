Correction
Local. Bob Means was incorrectly identified in a photo caption on Wednesday’s page 6.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged:
•Darrick B. Waters Jr., 29, of New Castle, criminal trespass and public drunkenness and similar misconduct.
•Kelsey Myers, 24, of Butler, retail theft.
•Adam Todd McNickle, 25, of New Castle, simple assault, resisting arrest and harassment.
•Loraine A. Peterson, 56, of New Castle, two counts each of false reports and disorderly house.
•Tracy Darcell Dodson, 49, of New Castle, retail theft.
•Michelle Lynn Johnson, 35, of Ellwood City, retail theft.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
Ellwood City police charged:
•Shawn Lois Knechtel, 51, of Ellwood City, disorderly conduct.
•Tyler Joseph Frank, 36, of Ellwood City, two counts of driving under the influence.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Qualin Jamal Sebree, 30, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with burglary, strangulation, simple assault and harassment.
