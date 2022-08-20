Corrections
Local. The monthly food give-away sponsored by Jubilee Ministries N.O.W. Project and the Christian Chamber of Commerce of Western Pennsylvania takes place Aug. 27 at the Cascade Galleria. The date was unclear in Friday’s edition.
Local. The Relay for Life concert in memory of Vince Anzalone will take place Aug. 27 at the Eintracht Picnic Grounds in Neshannock Township. The date was incorrect in Friday’s edition.
Births
To Amanda Joseph of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 12, 2022 in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Jason Lewis Jr. and Jennifer Martin of New Castle, a son on Aug. 15, 2022 in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Jeremy and Stephanie Kobialka of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 17, 2022 in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Joseph D. and Amanda A. Hostetler of New Wilmington, a son on Aug. 17, 2022 in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Charles and Kristen Ryan of Pulaski, a son on Aug. 17, 2022 in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
To Jayson Davis of McKeesport and Erica Tadesse of New Castle, a daughter on Aug. 15, 2022 in UPMC Horizon, Farrell.
Police
STATE
•Accident. Michael A. DiGregorio, 32, of Greenville, was eastbound on Interstate 376 in Neshannock Township around 6:45 a.m. Aug 4 when his Dodge Ram pickup truck hit the back end of a Pontiac Vibe driven by Ed Isoldi, 62, of Mercer. DiGregorio told police he had fallen asleep. No injuries were reported. The pickup truck was driven from the scene, and Isoldi’s car was towed. DiGregorio was cited for driving too closely.
•Accident. A Honda Civic driven by Tiffiny K. Shatley, 30, of Volant was eastbound on Route 208 near Spring Hill lane in Wilmington Township around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 5 when her car went off the road and hit and embankment and rolled several times. Police said Shatley was driving too fast for conditions in the heavy rain. Her car was crushed. She was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital with suspected severe injuries. She was cited for careless driving, failure to use restraint systems, lack of required financial responsibility, a lane violation and driving at unsafe speed.
•Criminal mischief. Someone slashed the tire on a vehicle parked on Old Mercer Road in Wilmington Township, between midnight and 7 a.m. Aug. 6.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Jeremy Pace/1984 Is Just Cheers Fanfaction, charged by municipal code enforcement with structure unfit for human occupancy.
•Lisa Marie Whisel of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with disorderly conduct.
