District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•Shawniece Mathis, 46, of New Castle, charged by the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center with disorderly conduct.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Cohen Marcel Rolle, 25, of New Castle, two counts each of robbery, flight to avoid apprehension, trial or punishment, theft by unlawful taking and terroristic threats.
•Jonalyn Pezzuti, 46, of New Castle, stalking, harassment and disorderly conduct.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•2 GTOBT LLC, of Union Township, charged by municipal code enforcement with rubbish/garbage.
•Benjamin Martinez, 51, of New Castle, charged by New Castle police with terroristic threats, harassment and disorderly conduct.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
•David Earl Druschel Jr., 43, of New Castle, charged by state police with firearms not to be carried without a license-no criminal violation, driving without a license, improper sunscreening and two counts of operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment.
Municipal code enforcement charged the following:
•Harry J. Hein Jr., 65, of Butler, storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles and permitting growth of high vegetation.
•Daniel Gordon, of Evans City, four counts of address signs violation.
Marriage licenses
Adam Michael Blumenthal, 28, and Heather Marie Muchowski, 27
Carmen Vito Blundo, 36, and Stefania Romeo, 28
Michael Hubert Boehmer, 36, and Melissa Ann Hiller, 27
Ian Patrick-Alexander Burkey, 24, and Emily Ann Kummer, 22
Dawn M. Checca, 42, and Derek L. Eicher, 45
Rico Tere Collins, 53, and Cora Michele Napier, 44
Christoper Michael Douglas, 34, and Kayla Ann Fee, 31
Richard Joseph Duffy, 26, and Tyeshia Faye Jackson, 25
Courtney Lynn Exposito, 32, and Ashlee Ann McClaren, 36
Navarreto V. Fernandez, 40, and Heather Brynn Suter, 38
Christopher Allen Glidden Sr., 46, and Juanita Nicole Wansitler, 36
Jacob Adam Gravatt, 28, and Shaynna Nicole Skaggs, 26
Chad A. Hamon, 43, and Tina M. Hudspath, 46
Cody Harrison, 26, and Dakota Lynn Weinman, 24
Cody D. Helms, 34, and Cassandra Ann Stambul, 32
Andrew James Irwin, 27, and Shannon Elizabeth London, 26
Kayla Kingston, 23, and Timothy Phillips, 29
Cassie Sue Lagana, 30, and Antoine Maurice McCants, 33
Alexander James McCormick, 26, and Sarah Mae Michaels, 27
Samantha Reich, 26, and Robert Ward Jr., 29
Salvatore Reino, 32, and Sheri Marie Rostocil, 30
Douglas Adam Schneider, 33, and Jennifer L. Wiesen, 33
Divorces
Aron Armstrong Jenkins, 45, of New Wilmington, and Altina Cadria Jenkins, of Kosovo. They were married Feb. 11, 2008.
Billie Jo Bober, 40, of Pittsburgh, and Brian Bober, 41, of Wampum. They were married August 17, 2002.
Common pleascourt sentences
J. CRAIG COX
Nathan Carder — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for two years. He is to be on house arrest with electronic monitoring for 90 days. Following a guilty plea to driving while blood alcohol content is .02 or greater with license suspended, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 90 days. He is to pay court costs and fees of $1,153.75, fines of $2,500.00 and restitution of $52.21.
Randy Buynyak — Following a guilty plea to driving under the influence, the defendant was sentenced to probation for 6 months, the first 72 hours on house arrest with electronic monitoring. He is to pay court costs and fees of $842.75, fines of $1000.00 and restitution of $310.25.
