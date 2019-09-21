District Judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
New Castle police charged the following:
•Kevin Wayne Stuart, 36, of New Castle, terroristic threats, simple assault, false imprisonment, open lewdness and harassment.
•Jennifer Marie Basham, 34, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked, careless driving, failure to use safety belt, accident damage to unattended vehicle or property and failure to stop and give information or render aid.
•Samuel Dennis Brown Jr., 41, of New Castle, stalking and harassment.
JENNIFER L. NICHOLSON
•Joshua John Duzyk, 38, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with parking of any utility trailer, recreational vehicle or motor home prohibited in front yard.
•Brie Anne Hilton, 36, of New Castle, charged by Union Township police with theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, unauthorized use of motor/other vehicles and driving while operating privileges suspended or revoked.
SCOTT A. McGRATH
•James Kenneth Miller, 44, of New Castle, charged by state police with two counts of theft by unlawful taking and one count of theft by deception.
