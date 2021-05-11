Birth
To Adam and Megan Cangey of New Castle, a son on May 8, 2021 in UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell.
District judges
MELISSA A. AMODIE
•S&M Property Partners LP, of New Castle, charged by municipal code enforcement with sanitation-exterior property areas.
New Castle police charged the following:
•Matthew W. Block, 32, of New Castle, two counts of driving under the influence and one count each of careless driving, reckless driving and driving too slow for conditions.
•Tamelyn Sue James, 55, of New Castle, hindering apprehension/prosecution-harbor or conceal.
•Henry L. Grannis Jr., 31, of New Castle, three counts each of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and intent to possess a controlled substance and one count each of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, operating vehicle without valid inspection, operating/permitting operation with unsafe equipment and firearms not to be carried without a license.
•Steven Michael Tedrow, 31, of New Castle, two counts of harassment and one count of simple assault.
•Darece Nicole Murphy, 36, of New Castle, driving under the influence, restrictions on alcoholic beverages violation, failure to stop at stop sign, signaling improperly and driving without a license.
•Gerald S. Greenham, 69, of New Castle, driving under the influence, intent to possess a controlled substance, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, turning movements and required signals and disregarding traffic lane.
•Natasha Stockwell, 34, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Erma D. Headen, 63, of New Castle, disorderly house.
•Cynthia Clark, 36, of Sharon, harassment.
•Edward Wright, of New Castle, harassment.
JERRY G. CARTWRIGHT
•Walter Henry Guffy, 37, of Ellwood City, charged by Ellwood City police with criminal mischief.
RICHARD A. RUSSO
Municipal code enforcement charged the following.
•Nicholas George Miloser, 68, of West Pittsburg, nuisance dangerous structures.
•Keith B. Nagy, 51, of New Castle, storing or accumulating abandoned or junked motor vehicles.
•Dennis E. Umstead, 75, of New Castle, discarding/depositing garbage underground.
